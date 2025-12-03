Skip to main content
Man killed in rollover crash in Guadalupe County, sheriff’s office says

Crash happened Wednesday afternoon in 4100 block of State Highway 46 near Elm Grove

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Police cars at night (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A 30-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after his car rolled into the backyard of a home, the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 4100 block of Highway 46 near the intersection of Elm Grove for a reported crash.

On arrival, they found a 2014 orange Dodge Charger that had rolled over and an injured male driver, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, investigators have not yet determined what caused the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Highway Patrol Division is conducting a full investigation.

Read more:

