Authorities ID woman killed in single-vehicle crash on US Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE on 12/2/2025: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend on U.S. Highway 90.

Jaquelynn Adame, 20, died from cranial cerebrial injuries, the ME’s office said. Her death was ruled an accident.

Adame was driving westbound in a 2019 Nissan Sentra when she lost control and struck a barrier at a high rate of speed, San Antonio police said.

She later died from her injuries at a local hospital, SAPD stated.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 20-year-old woman died after losing control of her vehicle and striking a barrier on U.S. Highway 90, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 8900 block of U.S. Highway 90 West.

Police said the woman was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra westbound at a high rate of speed before losing control and striking a barrier.

The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she later died, SAPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

