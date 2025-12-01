Records: Driver accused in crash that injured 6 children in NE Bexar County had previous crash arrest

SAN ANTONIO – A woman accused of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and causing a crash that injured six children in northeast Bexar County has a previous history of trouble behind the wheel.

Brittany Winston, 31, was arrested after the latest crash on Friday afternoon on Binz-Engleman Road. The original scene is not far from Foster Road.

According to a report from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Winston was speeding when she lost control of her SUV and slammed into a pole.

The report said six children, ranging in age from 2 to 12, suffered injuries. One child, an 11-year-old, was critically injured in the crash.

BCSO said that hospital staff later informed sheriff’s detectives that Winston showed signs of intoxication, had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit and tested positive for a controlled substance.

Winston was arrested on a total of 14 charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Child Protective Services was called to the crash scene, and a spokesperson confirmed Monday that the agency is also investigating.

A relative at Winston’s listed address on Monday told KSAT 12 News that all the children are fine now.

Although he declined to be interviewed, he also confirmed that Winston is the mother of all six children.

This is not Winston’s first trouble with the law when it comes to driving.

This mug shot was taken after Brittany Winston's arrest in September 2025. Her arrest at that time stemmed from a November 2024 crash. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Court records show she was arrested in June in connection with a previous crash.

The November 2024 case lists that crash as a collision involving damage to a vehicle in excess of $200.

Winston was already due in court on Tuesday in connection with the November case.

Records also show Winston’s driver’s license was either revoked or suspended in 2013. However, she later petitioned to have it reinstated.

Details of what led to her losing her driver’s license at that time were not immediately available.

