Kerr County workshop updates community members on flood recovery efforts

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country is holding a workshop on Monday at the Arcadia Live Theater in Kerrville to update nonprofit leaders and local stakeholders on the ongoing flood recovery from the July 4 disaster.

More than 125 guests, including grantees, civic leaders and nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity and New Hope Counseling Services, are gathering to align on recovery efforts, share resources, and set goals for the next phase.

Austin Dickson, CEO of the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, said the meeting is a chance to pause and bring everyone together as the community approaches six months since the deadly July 4 floods in the Hill Country.

“It’s about community togetherness and alignment,” he said.

The workshop features presentations on housing, mental health, environmental restoration, and case management, providing attendees with a comprehensive picture of the recovery work underway.

Dickson emphasized the emotional toll on those involved and the need to re-energize for the long-term recovery ahead. He also thanked donors and supporters of the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund for their vital contributions.