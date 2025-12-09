‘There was a lot of gunfire’: Neighbors react to fatal shooting of 18-year-old on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – Several people are on the run after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Neighbors in the 500 block of Carmel Place are reporting property damage and are concerned about what could happen if the suspects are not caught.

“We noticed a gunshot here and here, a hole on the side of the vehicle, there’s another gunshot on the side and the vehicle that’s parked behind me, the tires were blown out from gunshots”, said a neighbor who has lived on the street for 20 years and had to call out of work due to a lack of transportation.

Rosaura Luna, another neighbor, said the shooting woke up her daughter and scared several families around her.

“There was a lot of gunfire. At first, it was just a couple of shots, and then just full-on spray,” Luna said. “You could hear the bullets whizzing by. It was pretty close”.

Police officers had received multiple calls for the shooting, including one that mentioned the victim down in the street next to a vehicle.

Upon arrival, SAPD said its officers found the man unresponsive on the ground with gunshot wounds to his chest. The man was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“It’s very, very odd that this would happen. So it kind of makes us a little nervous about the situation," said another neighbor.

According to SAPD, several people fled on foot after the shooting.

For Luna, it reminds her of a similar incident on her street that happened over a year ago.

“This was a really quiet neighborhood. We don’t experience that here,” Luna said. “A young man’s life was taken by violence, and no matter what led to that moment, the pain his family now carries is a heartbreaking tragedy”.

