SAPD says 1 of 2 people shot on North Side was rushed to hospital in critical condition

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said it is searching for potential suspects in connection with a shooting that injured two people on the North Side.

Officers said they received a shooting call just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Carmel Place.

A witness told police that they saw a white Dodge Ram truck pushing a body out of their vehicle at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Santa Anna Street and fled the scene.

Authorities said the first victim was found with a gunshot wound. The victim was later taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Officers also found a second shooting victim, identified as a 20-year-old man. Police said the 20-year-old was taken to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound in his foot.

Investigators said the second victim was shot as they were arriving for a house party. The severity of the second victim’s injury is not yet known.