Donate blood for a chance to win a year of free groceries at H-E-B

You can win a $7,000 H-E-B gift card when you donate blood

SAN ANTONIO – For a limited time only, you can win big by giving back.

From now until Jan. 31, all donors who give at a South Texas Blood and Tissue (STBTC) donor center will be entered into a drawing for a year of free groceries.

The lucky winner will receive a $7,000 H-E-B gift card, which is approximately the cost of groceries for one year.

To enter, donors can use the promo code “Groceries” and make an appointment online in advance or call 833-968-4493.

STBTC has other goodies they’re giving away when you donate, such as free tickets to Spurs games, Santikos entertainment packets (including a free movie ticket) and a chance to win other H-E-B gift cards valued from $10 to $100.

You can learn more about where these events will be taking place here.

