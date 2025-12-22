Donate blood for a chance to win a year of free groceries at H-E-B South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is raffling an H-E-B gift card worth $7,000 You can win a $7,000 H-E-B gift card when you donate blood SAN ANTONIO – For a limited time only, you can win big by giving back.
From now until Jan. 31, all donors who give at a South Texas Blood and Tissue (STBTC) donor center will be entered into a drawing for a year of free groceries.
The lucky winner will receive a $7,000 H-E-B gift card, which is approximately the cost of groceries for one year.
To enter, donors can use the promo code “Groceries” and make an appointment online in advance or call 833-968-4493.
STBTC has other goodies they’re giving away when you donate, such as free tickets to Spurs games, Santikos entertainment packets (including a free movie ticket) and a chance to win other H-E-B gift cards valued from $10 to $100.
You can learn more about where these events will be taking place
here. Read more on KSAT:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Avery Meurer headshot
Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.
Shoplifter charged with attempted murder after pointing gun at officer ▶ 1:04 Shoplifter charged with attempted murder after pointing gun at officer Woman becomes first wheelchair user to travel to space ▶ 0:45 Woman becomes first wheelchair user to travel to space Gibson Costume Shop, a 100-year-old San Antonio staple, to begin liquidation sales in January ▶ 1:06 Gibson Costume Shop, a 100-year-old San Antonio staple, to begin liquidation sales in January 2 deputies fatally shoot man after he fires at them during domestic disturbance call, BCSO says ▶ 0:58 2 deputies fatally shoot man after he fires at them during domestic disturbance call, BCSO says What parents can do to help children stay safe online ▶ 0:56 What parents can do to help children stay safe online Any dog can be ‘dangerous’ 🐾 ▶ 0:57 Any dog can be ‘dangerous’ 🐾 What to know about holiday travel as AAA projects new record ▶ 0:53 What to know about holiday travel as AAA projects new record Steele High School student conductor reimagines 'Joy to the World' ▶ 1:51 Steele High School student conductor reimagines 'Joy to the World' Service members traveling through San Antonio International for the holidays ▶ 1:08 Service members traveling through San Antonio International for the holidays Salvation Army helps thousands of San Antonio children through Angel Tree program ▶ 0:56 Salvation Army helps thousands of San Antonio children through Angel Tree program Scams targeting San Antonio seniors on the rise, SAPD says ▶ 0:50 Scams targeting San Antonio seniors on the rise, SAPD says West Side neighbors rally to replace stolen Christmas tree ▶ 1:52 West Side neighbors rally to replace stolen Christmas tree Outgoing North East ISD superintendent discusses timing of departure, district’s challenges ahead ▶ 1:14 Outgoing North East ISD superintendent discusses timing of departure, district’s challenges ahead Atascosa County Sheriff's Office vehicle struck during traffic stop ▶ 0:20 Atascosa County Sheriff's Office vehicle struck during traffic stop H-E-B, Meals on Wheels preparing for 33rd annual Feast of Sharing this weekend ▶ 1:00 H-E-B, Meals on Wheels preparing for 33rd annual Feast of Sharing this weekend Habitat for Humanity Kerr County faces delays to repair 12 homes by year’s end ▶ 1:16 Habitat for Humanity Kerr County faces delays to repair 12 homes by year’s end San Antonio man has reunited more than 200 people with lost class rings nationwide ▶ 1:18 San Antonio man has reunited more than 200 people with lost class rings nationwide Local businesses launch donation drive for South Side family after fatal crash ▶ 0:45 Local businesses launch donation drive for South Side family after fatal crash Hill Country camps add flood-warning towers months after deadly July 4 floods ▶ 1:14 Hill Country camps add flood-warning towers months after deadly July 4 floods Suspected thief stole more than $200K in jewelry from San Antonio businesses, police say ▶ 0:50 Suspected thief stole more than $200K in jewelry from San Antonio businesses, police say BCSO: Woman scammed out of $36K by caller who instructed her to deposit funds into Bitcoin ATM ▶ 1:55 BCSO: Woman scammed out of $36K by caller who instructed her to deposit funds into Bitcoin ATM Trinity University, SwRI developing nasal spray treatment to combat PTSD ▶ 0:20 Trinity University, SwRI developing nasal spray treatment to combat PTSD Credit card skimmers discovered at Circle K near Stone Oak, Hollywood Park police chief says ▶ 1:46 Credit card skimmers discovered at Circle K near Stone Oak, Hollywood Park police chief says 🦍 Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this weekend ▶ 1:47 🦍 Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this weekend Check out these space heater safety tips ▶ 1:22 Check out these space heater safety tips Previous photo Next photo