New public artwork ‘Kindred’ celebrates community and heritage along World Heritage Trail

The City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture, in partnership with the World Heritage Office, has officially dedicated “Kindred,” a powerful new public artwork by San Antonio artist Ashley Perez.

Located at 3201 Mission Road, near the intersection of Mission Road and Huff Avenue in District 3, this large-scale steel sculpture stands as a vibrant testament to unity, heritage, and the enduring spirit of the South Side communities.

A symbol of connection across time and culture

“Kindred” features two hands emerging from rippling water — a visual representation of unity that transcends generations. The artwork was inspired by the hands of Mission San José descendant Vincent Huizar, who passed away earlier this week. His legacy, as well as that of those who came before him, is honored through Perez’s thoughtful design.

Community collaboration at the heart of the project

Perez and the project team collaborated closely with community partners, including the Mission San José Neighborhood Association, Mission Descendants, and the National Park Service. This engagement ensured that Kindred authentically represents the stories, history, and cultural identity of the local community.

Standing 20 feet tall, the painted steel sculpture makes a bold statement along the World Heritage Trail.

A celebration of heritage, identity and place

As part of the city’s mission to enhance the World Heritage Trail through public art, “Kindred” weaves together both historical and personal narratives.

Cultural and natural elements incorporated into the sculpture include:

A Native American medicine wheel intertwined with a radial family tree

Imagery of mesquite pods, corn, and wheat symbolizes the region’s agricultural foundations

The flowing water motif, representing life, movement, and shared heritage

“Kindred” is a significant addition to San Antonio’s growing public art collection, celebrating local identity, creativity, and cultural preservation.

For more information about the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture and its public art inventory, visit SA.gov/Arts and follow @getcreativesa on social media.

