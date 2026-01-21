Spurs Sports & Entertainment to host hiring event at Frost Bank Center

San Antonio Spurs and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo at the Frost Bank Center

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for a job with the San Antonio Spurs? Then, this job fair might be the right place for you.

Spurs Sports and Entertainment (SS&E) is hosting a hiring event starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the Frost Bank Center.

In a press release, the company said it is seeking applicants for event-based positions, including security guards, ushers, ticket takers and elevator operators.

The event is expected to last until 4 p.m.

SS&E said that on-site interviews will be conducted throughout the event. Applicants must be 18 or older and should bring a resume.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply for the company’s open positions before the hiring event and to bring copies of their resumes for review. However, walk-ins are welcome.

These positions will require working flexible hours, including nights, weekends, and holidays at the Frost Bank Center, SS&E said. This includes concerts, the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, Spurs games and other events.

Free parking is available in Lot 3, accessible via SE VIP.

SS&E said benefits include competitive hourly pay, flexible scheduling, paid time off, health and dental benefits, financial benefits and more.

