Local News

Spurs Sports & Entertainment to host hiring event at Frost Bank Center

On-site interviews will be conducted on Wednesday, Jan. 21

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

San Antonio Spurs and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo at the Frost Bank Center (GETTY IMAGES)

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for a job with the San Antonio Spurs? Then, this job fair might be the right place for you.

Spurs Sports and Entertainment (SS&E) is hosting a hiring event starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the Frost Bank Center.

In a press release, the company said it is seeking applicants for event-based positions, including security guards, ushers, ticket takers and elevator operators.

The event is expected to last until 4 p.m.

SS&E said that on-site interviews will be conducted throughout the event. Applicants must be 18 or older and should bring a resume.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply for the company’s open positions before the hiring event and to bring copies of their resumes for review. However, walk-ins are welcome.

These positions will require working flexible hours, including nights, weekends, and holidays at the Frost Bank Center, SS&E said. This includes concerts, the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, Spurs games and other events.

Free parking is available in Lot 3, accessible via SE VIP.

SS&E said benefits include competitive hourly pay, flexible scheduling, paid time off, health and dental benefits, financial benefits and more.

