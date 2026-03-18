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2 hospitalized after East Side crash involving 18-wheeler, construction truck, SAPD says

The crash happened early Wednesday near Frost Bank Center Drive

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Authorities respond to a crash on the East Side. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a construction truck on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

This crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Interstate 35 northbound near Frost Bank Center Drive.

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Upon arrival, SAPD said its officers found that the 18-wheeler had crashed into the truck.

After further investigation, officers learned that the truck driver was not in the vehicle when the crash happened. He was injured by debris, police said.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, SAPD said.

Police added that there were no criminal elements in the crash.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of I-35 for hours, but at least one of the lanes has since reopened.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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