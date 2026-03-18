Skip to main content
Clear icon
59º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
SAPD: 3 hospitalized, including 12-year-old, after possible racing crash on West Side
SAFD just became nation’s first fire department certified as a trauma-informed care agency
Off-duty San Antonio police officer hospitalized after East Side crash, SAPD says
Corpus Christi turns to San Antonio in water crisis
SAISD proposes closing Rhodes Middle School as part of Third Future Schools partnership
Testimony continues on second day of Christopher Preciado capital murder trial
Opening statements, testimony begin in 2023 capital murder trial of couple, unborn child
What Texans need to know about upcoming SNAP restrictions
SAISD proposes budget cut to trim $19.3 million from 2026-2027 school year budget
Open Court: Trial begins for man charged with 2023 murders of couple, their unborn child

Local News

12-year-old boy dies at the scene of West Side racing crash, SAPD says

Two other people, a 20-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, were hospitalized

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Everett Allen, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A 12-year-old boy involved in a two-vehicle crash on the West Side has died, the San Antonio Police Department said.

Officers responded to the scene after several calls were made about a crash just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Elmendorf Street and Culebra Road.

Witnesses told the officers that two vehicles, a sedan and a truck, were racing, according to an SAPD preliminary report on Wednesday.

The sedan was occupied by a 20-year-old man and his 12-year-old nephew, officers told KSAT at the scene.

The 20-year-old man lost control of the sedan at some point and crashed into another vehicle while heading westbound on Culebra Road, the report said.

The nephew was pronounced dead at the scene. The 20-year-old man was hospitalized and could face racing on highway causing serious bodily injury or death charges, police said.

Police did not mention the 20-year-old man’s condition in the report, though officers at the scene said he was unconscious when he was taken to the hospital.

SAPD said the person inside the other vehicle involved in the crash was a 66-year-old woman. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to the report, the driver of the truck fled the scene before officers arrived.

Further information was not readily available. SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...