12-year-old boy dies at the scene of West Side racing crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 12-year-old boy involved in a two-vehicle crash on the West Side has died, the San Antonio Police Department said.

Officers responded to the scene after several calls were made about a crash just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Elmendorf Street and Culebra Road.

Witnesses told the officers that two vehicles, a sedan and a truck, were racing, according to an SAPD preliminary report on Wednesday.

The sedan was occupied by a 20-year-old man and his 12-year-old nephew, officers told KSAT at the scene.

The 20-year-old man lost control of the sedan at some point and crashed into another vehicle while heading westbound on Culebra Road, the report said.

The nephew was pronounced dead at the scene. The 20-year-old man was hospitalized and could face racing on highway causing serious bodily injury or death charges, police said.

Police did not mention the 20-year-old man’s condition in the report, though officers at the scene said he was unconscious when he was taken to the hospital.

SAPD said the person inside the other vehicle involved in the crash was a 66-year-old woman. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to the report, the driver of the truck fled the scene before officers arrived.

Further information was not readily available. SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

Read also: