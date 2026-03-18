Off-duty San Antonio police officer hospitalized after East Side crash, SAPD says The crash happened in the 4000 block of East Houston Street SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty San Antonio police officer was hospitalized early Wednesday after a crash on the East Side.
The crash happened just before 2:40 a.m. in the 4000 block of East Houston Street, which is located near East Commerce Street.
SAPD said the officer left the East Substation on a motorcycle and was hit by a silver sedan off Noblewood Drive.
The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment. A sergeant at the scene described the officer’s condition as “critical but stable.”
Police said the driver of the silver sedan was being assessed for further evaluation. No charges have been filed at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
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About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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