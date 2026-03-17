Austin police identify 3 children killed in apartment fire; 3 others remain hospitalized

The Austin Police Department (APD) identified the names and ages of children who were found in the apartment unit of a deadly fire on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

AUSTIN, Texas – Six days after a deadly apartment fire, the Austin Police Department (APD) identified the names and ages of children who were found in the apartment unit.

In a Tuesday email to KSAT, authorities confirmed the identities of the deceased:

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Anyah Lucero, 10

Athena Lucero, 7

Jeremy Lucero, 5

Austin fire crews were dispatched just before 1 a.m. on March 11 to the Burl North Apartments in the 2500 block of Burleson Road, which is located approximately four miles southeast of the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters said they found six people in the apartment unit. Three of them — Anyah Lucero, Athena Lucero and Jeremy Lucero — were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said three others — two adults and one child — were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Austin police told KSAT on Tuesday that the three patients remain hospitalized. The injured continue to receive treatment.

Fire officials said residents in approximately 30 units were displaced by the fire.

According to APD, the deadly fire does not appear to be criminal in nature. Officers are continuing with their death investigation.

Arson investigators, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), said they found “insufficient evidence” to determine the fire’s cause.

APD said the death and arson investigations remain ongoing.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: