Local News

3 children found dead; 3 others hospitalized following Austin apartment fire, fire officials say

The Austin Fire Department says dozens have been displaced due to the fire

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Generic Caution Tape (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

AUSTIN, Texas – The Austin Fire Department said it is investigating the cause of a fire that killed three children on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched just before 1 a.m. to the Burl North Apartments in the 2500 block of Burleson Road, which is located approximately four miles southeast of the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin.

Upon arrival, crews said they found six people in the apartment unit. Three of them, which were children, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said three others — two adults and one child — were transported to a local hospital for further treatment. According to KTBC-TV in Austin, those three patients are currently in critical condition.

While the fire has since been extinguished, the department said residents in approximately 30 units have been displaced by the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

