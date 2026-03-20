Do you smell smoke in southwest Bexar County? Here’s why.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – If you noticed a smoky smell across parts of San Antonio this week and felt your allergies flare up, you’re not alone. It’s thanks to a mulch fire that has been burning all week.

The fire started Sunday night at Second Nature Brush off Nelson Road on the Southwest Side. San Antonio firefighters said mulch fires can retain heat deep within organic material, allowing them to continue smoldering for days.

“I live down the street and pass by it every day,” Jose Vargas said.

That lingering smoke has traveled across parts of Bexar County, especially during the morning hours when winds shift and cooler air keeps smoke closer to the ground.

Some residents say they’ve felt the effects.

“Usually, my allergies don’t kick in, but today and yesterday for some reason, they are at 100% right now,” said Vargas.

Others say the smoke is raising concerns about air quality.

“There is not a lot of odor. Now that I know it’s a fire, I am concerned,” said Terry Hernandez, another nearby resident.

Because of those concerns, Southwest Independent School District has been keeping students indoors at several campuses throughout the week. District officials said they are continuing to monitor conditions and are working with local health and fire agencies to ensure students remain safe.

The San Antonio Fire Department said there is no active fire and no immediate threat to the public. However, there is no clear timeline for when the mulch pile will stop smoldering.

Crews are expected to continue monitoring the site through the weekend, especially if winds pick up and push smoke into surrounding areas.

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