Battle of Flowers selects finalists for 2026 Cover Art Contest

SAN ANTONIO – A MacArthur High School student’s vibrant celebration of San Antonio’s cultural heritage has earned her top honors ahead of Fiesta.

Fabiana Solano was selected as the top submission from a field of over 300 submissions to win the 20th Annual Battle of Flowers Art Contest.

Fabiana Solano (KSAT 12)

Her winning artwork will now grace the cover of both the Battle of Flowers Parade and Band Festival programs.

“I just wanted to create an art piece that incorporated San Antonio elements, Mexican elements, and Fiesta elements,” Solano said.

Her winning composition showcases iconic local symbols, including “the Alamo, the Big Red boots, folklórico dancers, and mariachis.”

The selection process was highly competitive, with the top 40 entries receiving special recognition for their artistic achievement. The other finalists were:

2nd Place: Gabrielle Marshall, Brandeis High School

3rd Place: Molly Small, MacArthur High School

4th Place: Evan Salazar, Churchill High School

5th Place: Alexa Villanueva, Cole High School

Finalists in the Cover Art Competition for the 2026 Battle of Flowers Parade. (KSAT 12)

As the contest winner, Solano will receive not only a cash prize but also earn a coveted spot riding in the Battle of Flowers Parade, one of Fiesta’s signature events.

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