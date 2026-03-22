Scooter rider hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on Southeast Side, SAPD says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A scooter rider was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on the Southeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Southeast Loop 410 southbound access road.

Recommended Videos

Police said the rider, identified as a 21-year-old man, was traveling south when a black SUV struck him. The SUV driver fled the scene without rendering aid to the man, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: