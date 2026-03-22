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Local News

Scooter rider hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on Southeast Side, SAPD says

Crash happened Saturday night in the 3300 block of Southeast Loop 410 access road

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A scooter rider was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on the Southeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Southeast Loop 410 southbound access road.

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Police said the rider, identified as a 21-year-old man, was traveling south when a black SUV struck him. The SUV driver fled the scene without rendering aid to the man, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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