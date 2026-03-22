Skip to main content
Clear icon
74º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
New Texas hemp rules could put smokable market ablaze
Spurs respond after viral video at game shows woman sending disparaging remarks about Hispanics
Downtown SA takes hit as more hotel rooms sit empty
Argument breaks out at Bexar County DA candidate forum
Former San Antonio financial advisor takes guilty plea in Ponzi scheme, DOJ says

Local News

Man arrested for intoxication assault after wrong-way crash on Interstate 10, police say

SAPD: A woman was taken to the hospital after suffering serious bodily injuries

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for suspicion of intoxication assault after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 10, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported three-vehicle crash around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 11400 block of I-10 West southbound.

Recommended Videos

Police said the 41-year-old man was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-10. The man first struck a truck and then hit a sedan driven by the 47-year-old woman, SAPD said.

The woman suffered serious bodily injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The man was evaluated for signs of intoxication and was later arrested, police said.

SAPD’s investigation remains ongoing.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...