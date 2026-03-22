Man arrested for intoxication assault after wrong-way crash on Interstate 10, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for suspicion of intoxication assault after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 10, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported three-vehicle crash around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 11400 block of I-10 West southbound.

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Police said the 41-year-old man was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-10. The man first struck a truck and then hit a sedan driven by the 47-year-old woman, SAPD said.

The woman suffered serious bodily injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The man was evaluated for signs of intoxication and was later arrested, police said.

SAPD’s investigation remains ongoing.

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