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Local News

Motorcyclist suffers ‘major injuries’ after crash on North Side, SAPD says

SUV driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday near Bulverde Road and Loop 1604. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist suffered “major injuries” after a crash on the far North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday near Bulverde Road and Loop 1604.

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Police said the motorcyclist, identified as a 22-year-old man, allegedly ran a red light and struck an SUV.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday near Bulverde Road and Loop 1604. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The man was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

SAPD said the SUV driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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