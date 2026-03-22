Motorcyclist suffers ‘major injuries’ after crash on North Side, SAPD says

(Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday near Bulverde Road and Loop 1604.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist suffered “major injuries” after a crash on the far North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday near Bulverde Road and Loop 1604.

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Police said the motorcyclist, identified as a 22-year-old man, allegedly ran a red light and struck an SUV.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday near Bulverde Road and Loop 1604. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The man was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

SAPD said the SUV driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

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