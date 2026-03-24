Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
75º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
What to know about Texas SNAP benefit changes taking effect April 1
Victims’ families sound off on Bexar County DA after accused double murderer gets 50-year sentence
Christopher Preciado alleges Matthew Guerra pulled trigger during interrogation video shown to jury
Testimony resumes on sixth day of Christopher Preciado capital murder trial
Attorney pleads guilty in $540K theft from children whose parents died in murder-suicide
New emissions test could cost Bexar County vehicle owners
Texas will ban smokeable hemp cannabis on March 31. Here’s what you need to know.
2 killed in west Bexar County crash were juveniles driving stolen vehicle, BCSO says
Medical examiner's office identifies man who shot, killed himself with weapon while in SAPD custody
‘I can’t physically do it anymore’: Data shows nearly 8,000 student-caused injuries reported by Bexar County educators

Local News

Man arrested, accused of stealing SAPD patrol vehicle during Southwest Side traffic stop, police say

SAPD says Michael Aguirre, 21, was arrested but another suspect remains on the run

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

An SAPD patrol vehicle. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing a San Antonio police patrol vehicle during a traffic stop on the Southwest Side, according to a police report.

Officers attempted a traffic stop just before 4 a.m. Tuesday near Palo Alto Road and Mohawk Street, which is located just north of Interstate 35.

Recommended Videos

During the stop, police said the two suspects fled their vehicle on foot, which prompted the officers to begin chasing after them.

A police spokesperson said the officers “lost sight” of the suspects and began a search of the area. During the officers’ search, one of the suspects returned to the original scene of the traffic stop and drove away in a marked SAPD vehicle, the report said.

The suspect then drove the SAPD vehicle nearly 20 miles to the southwest. According to police, the department dispatched its EAGLE helicopter unit and received assistance from the Lytle Police Department and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to pursue the suspect.

Authorities later recovered the SAPD vehicle in the 18000 block of Live Oak Street in Lytle and arrested the man, who has been identified as Michael Aguirre, 21.

An SAPD spokesperson said officers are still searching for the second suspect connected to this case.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update once more information becomes available.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...