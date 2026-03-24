Man arrested, accused of stealing SAPD patrol vehicle during Southwest Side traffic stop, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing a San Antonio police patrol vehicle during a traffic stop on the Southwest Side, according to a police report.

Officers attempted a traffic stop just before 4 a.m. Tuesday near Palo Alto Road and Mohawk Street, which is located just north of Interstate 35.

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During the stop, police said the two suspects fled their vehicle on foot, which prompted the officers to begin chasing after them.

A police spokesperson said the officers “lost sight” of the suspects and began a search of the area. During the officers’ search, one of the suspects returned to the original scene of the traffic stop and drove away in a marked SAPD vehicle, the report said.

The suspect then drove the SAPD vehicle nearly 20 miles to the southwest. According to police, the department dispatched its EAGLE helicopter unit and received assistance from the Lytle Police Department and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to pursue the suspect.

Authorities later recovered the SAPD vehicle in the 18000 block of Live Oak Street in Lytle and arrested the man, who has been identified as Michael Aguirre, 21.

An SAPD spokesperson said officers are still searching for the second suspect connected to this case.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update once more information becomes available.

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