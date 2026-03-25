Edgewood ISD board approves partnership with charter school network

SAN ANTONIO – Third Future Schools will partner with the Edgewood Independent School District to operate Brentwood Middle School after the district’s school board approved the vote on Tuesday evening.

Several people who live in the Edgewood ISD community spoke out against the decision ahead of the school board’s vote.

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“While we understand the pressure from TEA (Texas Education Agency), our community, our students, our teachers are not a commodity to be acquired or landed like a real estate team,” said Edgewood ISD teacher Leticia Barbosa about the discussion on Third Future Schools.

People shared their disapproval with the board, citing the lack of clarity on where teachers at Brentwood will go if the Third Future Schools partnership is approved.

One community member, Melody Herrera, expressed how frustrating it was for her that there was a lack of transparency in this process.

“Transparency is not about compliance, it’s about trust,” Herrera said. “Trust is built when community is given information and the time needed to engage in decisions that impact our students and schools.”

Edgewood ISD board member Michael Valdez for Place 6 is the only board member to vote against the approval of the district’s partnership with the charter network.

The Edgewood ISD decision is just one day after the San Antonio ISD school board approved Third Future Schools to partner in the operation of three of their schools. In the upcoming year, Third Future Schools will operate Tafolla Middle School, Hirsch Elementary School and Ogden Elementary School with SAISD.

According to the Texas Education Agency, Third Future Schools partners with schools in Austin, Jasper, Manor, Midland, and Wichita Falls.

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