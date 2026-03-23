San Antonio ISD school board to vote on Rhodes Middle School closure

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District board is expected to vote on whether to close the Rhodes Middle School campus.

The school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday.

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The meeting will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

The district sent families a letter last week announcing the closure of Rhodes Middle School at the end of the 2025-2026 school year.

Parents in the district told KSAT they feel overlooked as the district makes decisions for the future of their students.

According to the SAISD email to families and staff from March 17, Rhodes students will be assigned to Tafolla Middle School. However, SAISD students can enroll at any school within the district.

The district statement also said that San Antonio ISD will partner with Third Future Schools at some campuses to “accelerate student growth and build on the progress already seen.”

According to the Third Future Schools website, it is a “proven school turnaround expert and education improvement partner.”

KSAT requested an interview with Third Future Schools about the new partnership, but the organization declined.

“We are happy to do an interview when/if a contract is signed with the district,” a spokesperson wrote.

SAISD wrote in their email to parents “Tafolla Middle School will be operated by Third Future Schools.”

The agenda for March 23 states the school board still must approve of the “closure of Rhodes Middle School as recommended by the District’s Administration.”

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