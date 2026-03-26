San Antonio Missions release renderings of new downtown ballpark

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Missions’ ownership group is giving fans and community members a first look at its planned downtown ballpark.

Designated Bidders, LLC released renderings Thursday, which give the public a glance at what the ballpark could look like once it opens.

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“This is truly the culmination of well over a decade of public and private effort to breathe vibrancy into the San Pedro Creek Culture Park,” said Randy Smith, CEO of developer Weston Urban and a Board Member of Designated Bidders, in a statement.

Rendering of San Antonio Missions Ballpark downtown (San Antonio Missions Baseball/Populous)

San Antonio’s Historic Design and Review Commission is expected to review renderings of the projected $160 million, 4,500-seat stadium at a meeting on April 1.

The ballpark is set to be built along the San Pedro Creek, near Fox Tech High School. Developer Weston Urban proposed building two apartment towers and a hotel as part of the development.

“Between UTSA’s campus expansion, Frost Tower, the ballpark and our residential developments,” Smith said, “the creek is now an unparalleled place for all San Antonians to live, work, learn, and maybe most importantly, play.”

Rendering of new San Antonio Missions Ballpark (San Antonio Missions Baseball/Populous)

The Missions previously announced the ballpark is being designed by architectural firm Populous. The firm previously designed other well-known structures across North America, including the Sphere in Las Vegas and multiple stadiums for MLB teams.

“We’re very pleased with how the design is progressing and we look forward to hearing the Commission’s feedback,” Missions Board Chairman Bruce Hill said, “and proceeding to the next step to finalize a project that we are sure will serve our community for generations to come.”

Rendering of San Antonio Missions Downtown Ballpark (San Antonio Missions Baseball/Populous)

The ballpark is also expected to be used for college and high school baseball games, according to public documents, and the team sees the project as a “community gathering place.”

San Antonio ISD will have access to the land for district purposes, as part of the agreement the district entered into when it sold the land to Bexar County.

The team has previously said it hopes to open the ballpark in time for the Missions’ 2028 season.

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