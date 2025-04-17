San Antonio Missions ownership group selects architect for new downtown ballpark

SAN ANTONIO – One week after the City of San Antonio approved a new development district for a new downtown ballpark, the San Antonio Missions announced they’ve hired a well-known designer to bring the project to life.

The team’s ownership group — Designated Bidders, LLC — hired Populous, a world-renowned designer and architectural firm that has worked on projects at some of Major League Baseball’s most picturesque stadiums (Baltimore’s Oriole Park at Camden Yards; Pittsburgh’s PNC Park) and unique entertainment venues (Las Vegas’ Sphere at the Venetian Resort).

“The new ballpark is the centerpiece of the project and Populous is uniquely equipped to bring our vision to life,” Missions Board Chair and Designated Bidders investor Bruce Hill said in a news release, in part. “Their unparalleled expertise in sports architecture and deep understanding of San Antonio’s character made them the clear choice for this pivotal role.

The proposed ballpark would be owned by the city and Bexar County-approved San Pedro Creek Development Authority. The San Antonio Independent School District approved the sale of some of its downtown land (2.3 acres) late last year that will go toward stadium development.

“From the outset of this journey more than two years ago, our ownership group has been steadfast in its commitment to create a placemaking venue that keeps affiliated professional baseball in San Antonio, anchors an economic transformation to an important part of downtown and is a gathering place for generations of families in San Antonio and South Texas,” Hill also said, in part.

Early renderings of the project are set to be released later this summer, the team said Thursday.

“The site offers stunning views back to downtown, and the recent updates to San Pedro Creek will enhance both game day and everyday experiences for downtown residents and visitors to the ballpark,” Populous principal Jason Michael Ford said in a news release. “As we move forward, we are excited to assemble our team, which will be heavily influenced with local partners to deliver a ballpark that is representative and unique to San Antonio.”

The Missions said the proposed ballpark is scheduled to open in April 2028.

