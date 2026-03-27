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Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after far West Side crash, SAPD says

The crash left the man pinned inside the vehicle, police say

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Fire officials rescued the man in the vehicle. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle rollover crash on the far West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 12:15 a.m. Friday in the 10000 block of State Highway 151, which is located not far from Hunt Lane.

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Police said the crash left the man pinned inside the vehicle. Fire officials were later able to rescue him.

Further information was not readily available. KSAT has reached out to SAPD for a preliminary report.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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