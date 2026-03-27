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Nixon man seen twerking on Jeep in video dies days after March crash in Port Aransas

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Nixon man seen twerking on Jeep in video dies days after March crash in Port Aransas

Michael Brown was ejected from a Jeep following a collision with a Tesla, multiple reports say

KSAT Digital Staff

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

A 22-year-old Nixon man, who was seen twerking on top of a vehicle in a social media video, has died after a crash in Port Aransas earlier this month. (KRIS)

PORT ARANSAS, Texas – A 22-year-old Nixon man, who was seen twerking on top of a vehicle in a social media video, has died after a crash in Port Aransas earlier this month.

According to KRIS-TV in Corpus Christi, the crash happened on March 14 on State Highway 361 northbound, which is located south of Beach Access Road 1A near Cinnamon Shore.

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The man, later identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office as Michael Brown, was ejected from a Jeep following a collision with a Tesla.

Brown suffered a serious head injury and was pronounced dead at approximately 11:35 a.m. on March 20 — six days after the crash, KRIS reported.

After his death, a video that garnered hundreds of interactions on Facebook showed Brown twerking on top of the Jeep.

Separate social media footage depicts the aftermath of the crash as first responders treated Brown. Debris was scattered on the road.

According to KRIS, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating the crash as a driving while intoxicated (DWI) case.

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