Original Burger Boy restaurant to reopen soon after kitchen fire

SAN ANTONIO – Fans of the original Burger Boy don’t need to wait long for the restaurant to reopen.

In a social media post, Burger Boy said it will announce a grand reopening date for its St. Mary’s Street location “very soon.”

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“We’re excited to announce that our original St. Mary’s location is right around the corner,” the post read.

The burger joint north of downtown has been temporarily closed since late August 2025 after a kitchen fire spread to its attic, causing some damage.

In the months after the fire, a fence was wrapped around the restaurant.

According to an Instagram post from December, the San Antonio-based chain said the original location will return “stronger, fresher, and ready to serve San Antonio again.”

The December post also expressed the restaurant’s gratitude for the support during its temporary closure.

“We want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support, patience, and love you’ve shown us during this time — it truly means everything to the Burger Boy family,” the post said.

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