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Local News

4 houses a ‘total loss’ after Atascosa County fire, sheriff’s office says

Sheriff’s office says fire is contained

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Jarryd Luna, Photojournalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

Multiple agencies responded to the fire around 1:40 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Way Cross Road, near Old Pleasanton Road. (Xavier Garcia)

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – Four houses were destroyed in a fire in Atascosa County, according to authorities.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire around 1:40 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Way Cross Road, near Old Pleasanton Road.

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Four houses were destroyed in a fire in Atascosa County, according to authorities. (Jack Garcia)

The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is contained as of Thursday afternoon.

The four homes are a “total loss,” the sheriff’s office said, and there are no reported injuries.

Mark Montgomery, assistant fire chief of Bexar County Emergency Services District No. 2, said an estimated five to 10 acres were involved in the fire.

No official evacuations have been reported, Montgomery said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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