West Side organization helping to build up community with home repairs, other services

SAN ANTONIO – What sounded like the buzzing of an electric saw, echoing throughout a West Side neighborhood on a recent morning, was to one woman, the sound of freedom.

A contractor, working on behalf of an organization called the House of Neighborly Service, was constructing a wooden ramp that would act as a bridge to the world for the woman.

“She’s in a wheelchair, so we wanted to be able to provide a ramp so she has access in and out,” said Sandra Morales, the organization’s executive director.

Morales said HNS began the initiative earlier this year to help improve the quality of life for seniors in the community.

A contractor works on behalf of the House of Neighborly Services, building a wheelchair ramp for a local senior. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Among the other projects completed recently was a remodel of one couple’s bathroom, making it easier for the woman to get in and out of her shower.

Burt Ramos also had a wheelchair ramp installed on his home, courtesy of the organization.

“It came out real nice. Pretty good. It comes in handy,” Ramos said. “I can go all the way around and through here.”

Ramos said until just a few weeks ago, he had been restricted to his back porch.

He has been using a wheelchair to get around ever since he underwent a leg amputation. It made it impossible for him to go down the steps leading to his backyard.

“To be able to create and give them a space that is accessible to them is really important,” Morales said, speaking of all the recent projects.

The organization’s work is not limited to seniors.

HNS also has in-house services at its headquarters on North Calaveras Street that benefit families. Among the services offered are curbside meals, meal deliveries and a child development center.

For more information on the programs, including how to qualify for home repairs, click here.

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