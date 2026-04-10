Tickets, schedule and more: A guide to celebrating the 2026 Poteet Strawberry Festival

POTEET, Texas – Ready for the “sweetest time in Texas?”

The 79th annual Poteet Strawberry Festival is back from April 10-12.

>> WATCH: 2026 Poteet Strawberry Festival Court members discuss 79th annual festival

Here’s everything you need to know before heading to the event.

Festival hours

The Poteet Strawberry Festival will be open during the following hours:

Friday, April 10 - 6 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, April 11 - 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday, April 12 - 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets

Single-day admission for Friday costs $24 online. Tickets are $29 online for Saturday and Sunday.

A three-day festival pass costs $79.99 online.

The festival offers veterans and active-duty military free gate admission. Children 12 and under also get in free.

VIP packages are also available for purchase. To purchase tickets, click here.

Parking

Parking is free on festival lots, according to the festival website, located at 9199 State Highway 16 in Poteet.

Special parking is available for veterans with disabilities who present a valid ID.

Parade

Enjoy the music, pageantry and entertainment during the festival’s annual parade.

The Poteet Strawberry Festival parade will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday, rain or shine.

There will be float entries from around Texas.

Entertainment

The entertainment lineup this year includes Los Invasores De Nuevo Leon, Pesado and Braxton Keith.

There will also be fireworks, a carnival and more.

Friday, April 10

Brandon Michael — 7 p.m., Lions Club Pavilion Stage

Kevin Fowler — 8:30 p.m., Lions Club Pavilion Stage

Tracy Byrd — 10:30 p.m., Lions Club Pavilion Stage

America Cuevas — 7 p.m., Main Stage

David Lee Garza y Los Musicales Reunion with Jay Perez & The Official Emilio Tribute — 8:45 p.m., Main Stage

Los Traileros del Norte — 10:30 p.m., Main Stage

Saturday, April 11

Lowland Revelry — 7:30 p.m., Lions Club Pavilion Stage

Rob Langdon — 8:45 p.m., Lions Club Pavilion Stage

Huser Brothers — 10 p.m., Lions Club Pavilion Stage

Ole 60 — 11:30 p.m., Lions Club Pavilion Stage

EZ Band — 8 p.m., Main Stage

Little Joe — 9:30 p.m., Main Stage

Pesado — 11:30 p.m., Main Stage

Poteet High School Jazz Band — 1 p.m., Glazer’s Biergarten (VFW Pavilion)

Dueling Pianos — 4 p.m., Glazer’s Biergarten (VFW Pavilion)

Cumpianos de America Mariachis — 6 p.m. Glazer’s Biergarten (VFW Pavilion)

Ballet Folklorico Guadalupano — noon, Growers Pavilion

School of Rock — 1:30 p.m., Growers Pavilion

Los Rowdy Boyz — 3:30 p.m., Growers Pavilion

Brayden Foster Band — 5:30 p.m., Growers Pavilion

Fire on the Mountain Cloggers — noon, Armed Forces Pavilion

Michael Mezmer Hypnotist — 1:15 p.m., Armed Forces Pavilion

Ballet Folklorico Guadalupano — 2:30 p.m., Armed Forces Pavilion

Wes Nickson — 3:45 p.m., Armed Forces Pavilion

Michael Mezmer Hypnotist — 4:50 p.m., Armed Forces Pavilion

Zack Walther & Matt Briggs — 6 p.m., Armed Forces Pavilion

Beto and the Cavemen — noon, Veterans Pavilion

David Lee Rodriguez — 2:30 p.m., Veterans Pavilion

Jase Martin — 5 p.m., Veterans Pavilion

G Sea – Tribute to Rock — 6 p.m., Lions Club Pavilion

Sunday, April 12

Ranch Road Band — 6 p.m., Lions Club Pavilion Stage

Ruben Ramos — 7:30 p.m., Lions Club Pavilion Stage

Secretto — 9 p.m., Lions Club Pavilion Stage

Haydon Haddock — 6:30 p.m., Main Stage

Kody West — 7:30 p.m., Main Stage

Braxton Keith — 9 p.m., Main Stage

Dueling Pianos — 3 p.m., Glazer’s Biergarten

LC Rocks — 5 p.m., Glazer’s Biergarten

Ballet Folklorico Guadalupano — noon, Growers Pavilion

Rock the Nation — 1:30 p.m., Growers Pavilion

Onda Caliente — 3:30 p.m., Growers Pavilion

Truck Stop Gamblers — 5:30 p.m., Growers Pavilion

Fire on the Mountain Cloggers — noon, Armed Forces Pavilion

Michael Mezmer Hypnotist — 1:15 p.m., Armed Forces Pavilion

Ballet Folklorico Guadalupano — 2:30 p.m., Armed Forces Pavilion

Heath Webb — 3:45 p.m., Armed Forces Pavilion

Michael Mezmer Hypnotist — 4:50 p.m., Armed Forces Pavilion

Sachin Gokhale — 6 p.m., Armed Forces Pavilion

Joint Custody — noon, Veterans Pavilion

Ezpada — 2:30 p.m., Veterans Pavilion

Justin Ross — 5 p.m., Veterans Pavilion

Map

Poteet Strawberry Festival map (Poteet Strawberry Festival)

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