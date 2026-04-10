Tickets, schedule and more: A guide to celebrating the 2026 Poteet Strawberry Festival

POTEET, Texas – Ready for the “sweetest time in Texas?”
The 79th annual Poteet Strawberry Festival is back from April 10-12.
>> WATCH: 2026 Poteet Strawberry Festival Court members discuss 79th annual festival
Here’s everything you need to know before heading to the event.
Festival hours
The Poteet Strawberry Festival will be open during the following hours:
- Friday, April 10 - 6 p.m. to midnight
- Saturday, April 11 - 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
- Sunday, April 12 - 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Tickets
Single-day admission for Friday costs $24 online. Tickets are $29 online for Saturday and Sunday.
A three-day festival pass costs $79.99 online.
The festival offers veterans and active-duty military free gate admission. Children 12 and under also get in free.
VIP packages are also available for purchase. To purchase tickets, click here.
Parking
Parking is free on festival lots, according to the festival website, located at 9199 State Highway 16 in Poteet.
Special parking is available for veterans with disabilities who present a valid ID.
Parade
Enjoy the music, pageantry and entertainment during the festival’s annual parade.
The Poteet Strawberry Festival parade will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday, rain or shine.
There will be float entries from around Texas.
Entertainment
The entertainment lineup this year includes Los Invasores De Nuevo Leon, Pesado and Braxton Keith.
There will also be fireworks, a carnival and more.
Friday, April 10
- Brandon Michael — 7 p.m., Lions Club Pavilion Stage
- Kevin Fowler — 8:30 p.m., Lions Club Pavilion Stage
- Tracy Byrd — 10:30 p.m., Lions Club Pavilion Stage
- America Cuevas — 7 p.m., Main Stage
- David Lee Garza y Los Musicales Reunion with Jay Perez & The Official Emilio Tribute — 8:45 p.m., Main Stage
- Los Traileros del Norte — 10:30 p.m., Main Stage
Saturday, April 11
- Lowland Revelry — 7:30 p.m., Lions Club Pavilion Stage
- Rob Langdon — 8:45 p.m., Lions Club Pavilion Stage
- Huser Brothers — 10 p.m., Lions Club Pavilion Stage
- Ole 60 — 11:30 p.m., Lions Club Pavilion Stage
- EZ Band — 8 p.m., Main Stage
- Little Joe — 9:30 p.m., Main Stage
- Pesado — 11:30 p.m., Main Stage
- Poteet High School Jazz Band — 1 p.m., Glazer’s Biergarten (VFW Pavilion)
- Dueling Pianos — 4 p.m., Glazer’s Biergarten (VFW Pavilion)
- Cumpianos de America Mariachis — 6 p.m. Glazer’s Biergarten (VFW Pavilion)
- Ballet Folklorico Guadalupano — noon, Growers Pavilion
- School of Rock — 1:30 p.m., Growers Pavilion
- Los Rowdy Boyz — 3:30 p.m., Growers Pavilion
- Brayden Foster Band — 5:30 p.m., Growers Pavilion
- Fire on the Mountain Cloggers — noon, Armed Forces Pavilion
- Michael Mezmer Hypnotist — 1:15 p.m., Armed Forces Pavilion
- Ballet Folklorico Guadalupano — 2:30 p.m., Armed Forces Pavilion
- Wes Nickson — 3:45 p.m., Armed Forces Pavilion
- Michael Mezmer Hypnotist — 4:50 p.m., Armed Forces Pavilion
- Zack Walther & Matt Briggs — 6 p.m., Armed Forces Pavilion
- Beto and the Cavemen — noon, Veterans Pavilion
- David Lee Rodriguez — 2:30 p.m., Veterans Pavilion
- Jase Martin — 5 p.m., Veterans Pavilion
- G Sea – Tribute to Rock — 6 p.m., Lions Club Pavilion
Sunday, April 12
- Ranch Road Band — 6 p.m., Lions Club Pavilion Stage
- Ruben Ramos — 7:30 p.m., Lions Club Pavilion Stage
- Secretto — 9 p.m., Lions Club Pavilion Stage
- Haydon Haddock — 6:30 p.m., Main Stage
- Kody West — 7:30 p.m., Main Stage
- Braxton Keith — 9 p.m., Main Stage
- Dueling Pianos — 3 p.m., Glazer’s Biergarten
- LC Rocks — 5 p.m., Glazer’s Biergarten
- Ballet Folklorico Guadalupano — noon, Growers Pavilion
- Rock the Nation — 1:30 p.m., Growers Pavilion
- Onda Caliente — 3:30 p.m., Growers Pavilion
- Truck Stop Gamblers — 5:30 p.m., Growers Pavilion
- Fire on the Mountain Cloggers — noon, Armed Forces Pavilion
- Michael Mezmer Hypnotist — 1:15 p.m., Armed Forces Pavilion
- Ballet Folklorico Guadalupano — 2:30 p.m., Armed Forces Pavilion
- Heath Webb — 3:45 p.m., Armed Forces Pavilion
- Michael Mezmer Hypnotist — 4:50 p.m., Armed Forces Pavilion
- Sachin Gokhale — 6 p.m., Armed Forces Pavilion
- Joint Custody — noon, Veterans Pavilion
- Ezpada — 2:30 p.m., Veterans Pavilion
- Justin Ross — 5 p.m., Veterans Pavilion
Map
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