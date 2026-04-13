District 2 councilman pitches to rename Splashtown Drive after former NFL player

SAN ANTONIO – District 2 City Councilmember Jalen McKee-Rodriguez filed a request to rename an East Side street on Monday, according to a press release.

The Council Consideration Request asks that Splashtown Drive be renamed to Willie Mitchell Drive. Splashtown, which closed in September 2021, was a water park that opened in San Antonio as Waterpark USA in 1985.

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The former park property adjacent to Splashtown Drive has been redeveloped into a car dealership, yet the street name remains.

McKee-Rodriguez’s request stated that District 2 met with neighbors of the United Homeowners Improvement Association and businesses to come up with an “appropriate name that reflects the area and its history.”

“District 2 states that nearby residential neighbors would like to honor an important member of this community, and the broader San Antonio community, by renaming the street to Willie Mitchell Drive,” the release states.

According to San Antonio Sports, Willie Mitchell is one of the top 50 high school players in San Antonio history.

Mitchell attended and played football at Wheatley High School on the East Side before it was closed in 1970. He was drafted to the Kansas City Chiefs in 1964 and was named an all-pro cornerback the following year.

Mitchell helped the Chiefs reach the first-ever American Football League World Championship, now known as the Super Bowl, in 1967 against the inaugural winner, the Green Bay Packers.

He later won his only gridiron ring against the Minnesota Vikings in 1970.

After eight seasons with the Chiefs, he was traded to the Houston Oilers, where he had career-ending knee surgery, forcing him to retire.

McKee-Rodriguez stated that Mitchell is a pillar of the East Side community and that the designation would reflect his contributions.

“I’m proud to honor one of San Antonio’s own East Side heroes, Mr. Willie Mitchell, who not only demonstrated excellence and commitment in athletics, but also continues to make San Antonio proud by giving of his time and experience to continue serving as a leader here in our city,” McKee-Rodriguez said in the release.

Councilmembers Sukh Kaur (D1), Edward Mungia (D4), Teri Castillo (D5) and Ric Galvan (D6) supported McKee-Rodriguez’s request, according to the release.

The next step in the process is a hearing of a staff recommendation at the next available Governance Committee meeting. A date has not been set.

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