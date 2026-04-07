Most survey respondents support changing César E. Chávez Blvd. name back to Durango, city says

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio released results of a survey that sought residents’ input on a potential name change to a busy street.

In the results released Tuesday, people were asked about a new name for César E. Chávez Boulevard in the wake of recent allegations that he sexually abused girls and the co-founder of the United Farm Workers of America union, Dolores Huerta, decades ago.

According to a city news release, more than 18,000 people participated in the survey from all city districts. The highest participation came from residents in districts 1, 7 and 9.

Sixty-four percent of survey respondents supported returning the street name to Durango Boulevard. Additionally, a city spokesperson said 79% of respondents who live on César E. Chávez Boulevard would also like to see the street reverted back to Durango Boulevard.

Thirty-six percent of people suggested multiple alternative names for the street, the city said.

The survey was open to the public from March 23 to April 2.

Following a heated city council debate in 2011, Durango Boulevard was renamed César E. Chávez Boulevard, a street that stretches from the west to the east sides of San Antonio. According to UTSA records, Durango Boulevard in San Antonio dated back to the late 1800s.

Two weeks ago, city officials told KSAT more than 300 addresses would be affected by a name change that would cost an estimated $200,000 to complete.

The city is also hosting two community listening sessions this week where residents are welcome to provide feedback, questions and comments.

6-8 p.m. on Wednesday (Jaime’s Place, 1514 W. Commerce St., 78207)

3-5 p.m. on Saturday (Tony G’s Soul Food, 915 S. Hackberry St., 78210)

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