Woman arrested, accused of DWI after crash on South Side, SAPD says The woman was also hospitalized with minor injuries, police say SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a woman is accused of driving while intoxicated after a crash involving an 18-wheeler on the South Side.
The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Fair Avenue, which is located near South Hackberry Street.
The woman, who’s believed to be in her 20s, crashed into an 18-wheeler in the parking lot of a gas station, SAPD said.
In addition to the DWI arrest, police stated that the woman was also hospitalized with minor injuries.
Further information was not readily available. This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
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About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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