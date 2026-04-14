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Woman arrested, accused of DWI after crash on South Side, SAPD says

The woman was also hospitalized with minor injuries, police say

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a woman is accused of driving while intoxicated after a crash involving an 18-wheeler on the South Side.

The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Fair Avenue, which is located near South Hackberry Street.

The woman, who’s believed to be in her 20s, crashed into an 18-wheeler in the parking lot of a gas station, SAPD said.

In addition to the DWI arrest, police stated that the woman was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

Further information was not readily available. This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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