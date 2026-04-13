New Braunfels man killed in crash involving UPS delivery truck, DPS says

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A New Braunfels man was killed in a crash involving a UPS delivery truck, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 8:30 a.m. Monday on FM 3009 near Ponderosa Way in Comal County.

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According to DPS, a UPS delivery truck traveling northbound crossed the center line for unknown reasons and struck a silver Lexus SUV.

The driver of the Lexus, identified as Thomas Carter, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The crash remains under investigation.

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