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Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT

Local News

18-wheeler crashes into bridge along Interstate 10, Cibolo police say

Officials say I-10 eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours; TxDOT assessing damage

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

CIBOLO, Texas – A busy portion of Interstate 10 will be closed for several hours after an 18-wheeler collided with an overhead bridge on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the Cibolo Police Department said the crash on the FM 465 bridge overhead has caused the I-10 eastbound lanes to “completely shut down.”

A Cibolo police officer told KSAT that no injuries were reported in the crash.

At this time, the shutdown is impacting the I-10 eastbound lanes between South Santa Clara Road and FM 465. Police said all eastbound traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road and can reenter I-10 after passing the FM 465 bridge.

Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) are assessing bridge damage at the scene.

In a TxDOT social media post, the agency said those eastbound lanes will be closed until 5 p.m.

If drivers can’t avoid the area, Cibolo police said travelers can expect “significant delays.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

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