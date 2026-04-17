18-wheeler crashes into bridge along Interstate 10, Cibolo police say Officials say I-10 eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours; TxDOT assessing damage CIBOLO, Texas – A busy portion of Interstate 10 will be closed for several hours after an 18-wheeler collided with an overhead bridge on Friday.
In a Facebook post, the Cibolo Police Department said the crash on the FM 465 bridge overhead has caused the I-10 eastbound lanes to “completely shut down.”
A Cibolo police officer told KSAT that no injuries were reported in the crash.
At this time, the shutdown is impacting the I-10 eastbound lanes between South Santa Clara Road and FM 465. Police said all eastbound traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road and can reenter I-10 after passing the FM 465 bridge.
Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) are assessing bridge damage at the scene.
In a TxDOT social media post, the agency said those eastbound lanes will be closed until 5 p.m.
If drivers can’t avoid the area, Cibolo police said travelers can expect “significant delays.”
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates. More recent news coverage on KSAT:
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About the Authors Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
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Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
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