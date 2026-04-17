Man, 24, bitten by dog multiple times while dropping off motorcycle at Northeast Side shop, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man is recovering after he was bitten by a dog several times at a Northeast Side motorcycle shop.

The dog bite happened at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Leonhardt Road.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the 24-year-old man was dropping off a motorcycle at the motorcycle shop on Leonhardt Road when the dog ran up to him and bit him on his arm.

Police said another person, the dog’s owner, was able to get the dog off of the victim.

The man was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Animal Care Services (ACS) later took custody of the dog. The dog’s owner was also given a citation by ACS, police said.

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