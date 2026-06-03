Woman’s body found in Guadalupe River, City of New Braunfels says

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – An unidentified woman was found dead in the Guadalupe River on Tuesday, according to the City of New Braunfels.

In a news release, officials said the body was located around 6 p.m. during a planned search to locate Juliet Elizabeth Watson, 59, who has been missing since May 26.

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At this time, it’s unclear whether it was Watson that authorities found or someone else. New Braunfels officials said the body has been sent to the Comal County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification.

The Guadalupe River area had been the focus of numerous searches for her within the past week. The woman was found on the banks of the river near the 700 block of Rusk Lane, officials said.

The case remains under investigation by the New Braunfels Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

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