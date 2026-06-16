Historic South San Antonio post office reopened as the Rendon Entrepreneurial Center

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The REC opened at a critical time for South San Antonio, an area that has historically faced barriers to investment and access to resources.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

The Rendon Entrepreneurial Center transformed a historic landmark into a hub for entrepreneurship, education, and opportunity.

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South San Antonio celebrated a historic milestone on June 5 as community leaders, entrepreneurs, residents, and stakeholders gathered for the grand opening and ribbon-cutting of The Rendon Entrepreneurial Center (The REC), the first entrepreneurial center located south of Highway 90.

The opening marked the revitalization of a long-abandoned neighborhood landmark and represented a significant investment in the future of South San Antonio. Located at 2612 W. Southcross Blvd., the 7,000-square-foot facility once served as the original civic post office for the independent City of South San Antonio. Through years of vision, planning, and restoration, the historic building was transformed into a modern innovation hub designed to support entrepreneurship, education, healthcare access, and economic opportunity.

Community members toured the facility and learned more about the center’s mission to connect residents, entrepreneurs, students, and families with resources, mentorship opportunities, and strategic partnerships to foster lasting economic growth.

The REC opened at a critical time for South San Antonio, an area that has historically faced barriers to investment and access to resources. Leaders behind the project emphasized that the center was created to help address those challenges while fostering innovation, collaboration, and workforce development within the community.

The facility serves as more than just a workspace. It was designed as a gathering place where aspiring business owners, community organizations, educators, healthcare providers, and local leaders can come together to build solutions that strengthen the community and expand opportunities for future generations.

During the celebration, attendees reflected on the significance of preserving a historic structure while giving it a renewed purpose. What was once a vacant building now stands as a symbol of possibility and progress for South San Antonio.

The opening of The Rendon Entrepreneurial Center represented a new chapter for the area—one centered on empowerment, innovation, and community-driven growth. By breathing new life into a historic landmark, The REC has positioned itself as a catalyst for positive change and a resource for residents seeking to build businesses, careers, and stronger futures.

As South San Antonio continues to grow, The REC stands as a reminder that transformative investments can begin at the neighborhood level and create opportunities that impact generations to come.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

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