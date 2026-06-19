City of Kerrville names new police chief

The City of Kerrville named Assistant Police Chief Jerel Haley as its new police chief, according to a news release.

KERRVILLE, Texas – The City of Kerrville named Assistant Police Chief Jerel Haley as its new police chief, according to a news release.

Haley succeeds former Police Chief Chris McCall, who announced he would retire after leading the department since 2020.

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Haley joined the Kerrville Police Department as assistant police chief in March 2023 and has been involved in public safety planning and emergency operations for major events, including the devastating Fourth of July flooding in the Hill Country, the city said.

According to the release, Haley began his law enforcement career in 1991 with the Santa Cruz Police Department in California, where he served as a field training officer, street crimes detective, narcotics task force agent and sexual assault detective.

Haley later joined the Santa Maria Police Department, rising through the ranks of corporal, sergeant and lieutenant. He also served as an emergency management training instructor for City of Santa Maria employees.

After more than 11 years with the Santa Maria Police Department, Haley was appointed chief of police for the Atascadero Police Department, where he served as chief for nine years before retiring, according to the release. He returned to Atascadero as interim chief of police in October 2022 before joining the Kerrville Police Department.

“Serving the citizens of Kerrville and the men and women of the Kerrville Police Department is an honor,” Haley said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue the department’s work and to build on the foundation of professionalism, service and commitment to public safety that this community expects.”

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