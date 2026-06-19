Southwest Side neighborhood gets upgrades after KSAT probe into safety concerns

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio intersection got major upgrades after a blind homeowner said speeding drivers were posing a safety threat for her and her children.

This is a story KSAT has been following for months after homeowner Ricki Trevino, who is blind, shared her safety concerns about getting her children to the bus stop.

Trevino said people used to speed through the intersection at Brook Valley Drive and Lark Valley Drive, requiring her to only use her ears to listen for incoming cars and cross the intersection hoping her and her children would not get hit by a vehicle.

District 4 Councilman Edward Mungia said the intersection looks dramatically different in June than it did back in January.

“Thankfully, a lot has changed,” Mungia said. “The primary thing that we are seeing here today is a new installation of this crosswalk, stop bar on both sides, and beautiful stop signs that you see here. And as you can see, people are mostly accommodated now.”

Trevino lives on Brook Valley Drive. She first raised concerns in 2025 via a 311 report and efforts to contact the city.

Then, after seeing no relief, she contacted KSAT in January to report the fast-moving traffic and limited warnings for drivers and pedestrians.

Over the following months, KSAT’s Zaria Oates met with Trevino, Mungia and Public Works while continuing to check in with everyone between January and June.

As of mid-June, there are several changes, including an all-way stop sign. Now cars are no longer speeding through the intersection, which initially made it dangerous for Trevino to get her kids to school.

Mungia estimated the work and materials cost roughly $16,000 to $20,000.

“So that’s pretty average I would say for something like this, but certainly worthwhile,” Mungia said.

Trevino said the improvements have helped her feel more secure.

“Very happy and proud of the city that actually is doing these changes for us,” Trevino said. “I really do appreciate it because a lot of us, and a lot of my community, they’re afraid to speak up because they don’t think that we’re going to be heard.”

Mungia also credited the collaboration with Public Works and KSAT.

“I’m just glad that KSAT was there and our office was there to help out and make sure we get some stuff done for you and the neighborhood, too,” Mungia said. “I mean, this benefits everybody, really.”

Mungia said he still wants to pursue additional safety measures, including flashing lights at the stop sign and a “hot” crosswalk that lights up when activated by a push button.

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