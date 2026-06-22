Leah Rodriguez returns home as KSAT meteorologist

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Leah Rodriguez, KSAT’s newest meteorologist, whose journey comes full circle as she returns to our team after starting here as an intern.

Driven by a lifelong curiosity about the weather and a deep love for her hometown, Leah brings both expertise and heart to every forecast.

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Here’s what to know about Leah:

Welcome back to San Antonio! How do you feel about coming back to the Alamo City?

When I found out I had the opportunity to work in my dream job while also being back near my family, I felt extremely blessed and grateful. Not everyone gets the stars to align so perfectly when working in the broadcast business, so this is a real dream come true. Plus, being in San Antonio means I can find a great taco around every corner and participate in all the city’s celebrations!

What made you interested in the weather?

I was really scared of bad weather as a kid, but I learned the saying that it’s hard to fear the things you know most about. So it started with me watching the clouds. Then, I started paying close attention to the way meteorologists explained the weather on TV.

Finally, I realized I also wanted to explain the weather to help others feel safe.

Which type of weather do you find the most intriguing, and what captivates you about it?

Don’t get me wrong, I love to watch storms both in person and on the radar. However, I really enjoy cloud watching - but not the type where you’re trying to find shapes. Clouds tell us so much about what’s going on in the atmosphere and what we should anticipate in our weather. It’s crazy to think that these “floating towers” in the sky are just really large accumulations of water droplets that can be a few miles tall and weigh thousands and millions of pounds. And when clouds cover the sun just right, you can see crepuscular rays, which are bright beams of sunlight, and also my favorite weather phenomenon.

What advice would you give someone interested in becoming a meteorologist?

If you’re interested in meteorology, then you likely have a strong sense of curiosity. Luckily, you’ll be fascinated with the intricate blend of math, science, physics, and now coding involved to learn what’s going on in the air and how we can predict it. My advice is not to give up and build your support system as much as you can. The material may get hard, or the stress may really get to you, but when you’ve built great relationships with your professors and classmates, you’ll get the help and confidence you need to continue pursuing your passion. Make sure to sit in on career talks to learn all the different pathways meteorology can lead you to and network by shadowing or participating in as many internships as you can.

While you’re not working, how do you enjoy spending your time?

Most times away from work, I continue to stay busy with college work. I’m working on my Master’s Degree in Geographic Information Systems and Technology through an online program with Texas A&M University, and I intend to graduate in the Spring of 2027. When I finally get some free time, I enjoy running with my newly adopted rescue dog, Luby. Above all, my favorite thing to do is spend the evenings with my family, especially when my dad barbecues.

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