Bexar County man, who allegedly hid his wife’s dead body, to appear in court

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County man, who allegedly killed his wife and hid her body for a little more than a month, is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

KSAT will provide a livestream of the court appearance in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Charles Byrd, 50, is accused in connection with the July 2025 death of his wife, Angela Byrd, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Angela was found hidden in plastic bags and rugs inside their home. According to Byrd’s arrest warrant, investigators believed her body had been hidden for about 32 days.

After his arrest, Byrd allegedly confessed to killing his wife after he thought she was cheating on him.

Attorneys for Byrd have filed a motion to suppress some of the evidence in the case.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there is a long list of resources on KSAT’s Domestic Violence page, which includes a breakdown of what abuse is and how it builds gradually.

If you are in crisis, you can:

call or text 911

call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233

call the local Family Violence Prevention Services , which runs the shelter (Crisis Number: 210-733-8810, Programs and Administration: 210-930-3669)

call the Bexar County Family Justice Center at 210-631-0100.

The Texas Advocacy Project also offers free legal help and can be contacted via its Legal Line at 800-374-HOPE.

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