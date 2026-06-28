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2 suffer serious injuries after hit-and-run crash on East Side, SAPD says

Crash happened early Sunday morning at North Cherry and Nolan streets

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash on the East Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at North Cherry and Nolan streets.

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Police said a 58-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man were traveling south on North Cherry Street when another vehicle attempted to make a left turn onto Nolan Street, striking their vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle continued driving without stopping to render aid, SAPD said.

Both victims sustained serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital, according to police.

No information on the driver has been released, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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