Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
85º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Child drowns at Boerne City Lake, fire department says
3 women accused of murder in connection with deadly stabbing in Del Rio, police say
Southeast Side pastor’s home damaged in fire, archdiocese says
2 drivers killed in multi-vehicle crash on Southwest Side, SAPD says
Four killed in Karnes County crash, DPS says
Unease about Talarico’s Black support on display at Texas Democratic Convention
Gun club settles lawsuit with developer neighbor for $800K and end of outdoor shooting
Why 39 counts of possession of child pornography were dismissed against a former SAPD officer

Local News

McAllen nun to be released after being detained on her way to Mass, legislators say

Church says she was reportedly on her way to celebrate Mass

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Sister Letty (Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church)

McALLEN, Texas – A South Texas nun was detained Sunday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement while reportedly on the way to celebrate Mass, Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church said on Facebook.

Recommended Videos

Sister Letty was released from ICE custody Sunday night after she was detained earlier that morning, according to Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-San Antonio, and Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Edinburg.

Both said they communicated with the Department of Homeland Security and expressed gratitude for the swift resolution.

“As I have repeatedly said, our immigration enforcement should target violent criminals,” De La Cruz said in an earlier post. “A Catholic nun on her way to church is not a threat to our community.”

KSAT reached out to ICE for comment, and this story will be updated once a response is received.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...