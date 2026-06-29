McAllen nun to be released after being detained on her way to Mass, legislators say

McALLEN, Texas – A South Texas nun was detained Sunday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement while reportedly on the way to celebrate Mass, Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church said on Facebook.

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Sister Letty was released from ICE custody Sunday night after she was detained earlier that morning, according to Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-San Antonio, and Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Edinburg.

Both said they communicated with the Department of Homeland Security and expressed gratitude for the swift resolution.

“As I have repeatedly said, our immigration enforcement should target violent criminals,” De La Cruz said in an earlier post. “A Catholic nun on her way to church is not a threat to our community.”

KSAT reached out to ICE for comment, and this story will be updated once a response is received.

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