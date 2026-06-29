McAllen nun to be released after being detained on her way to Mass, legislators say Church says she was reportedly on her way to celebrate Mass Sister Letty (Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church) McALLEN, Texas – A South Texas nun was detained Sunday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement while reportedly on the way to celebrate Mass, Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church said on Facebook.
Sister Letty was released from ICE custody Sunday night after she was detained earlier that morning, according to
Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-San Antonio, and Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Edinburg.
Both said they communicated with the Department of Homeland Security and expressed gratitude for the swift resolution.
“As I have repeatedly said, our immigration enforcement should target violent criminals,” De La Cruz said in an earlier post. “A Catholic nun on her way to church is not a threat to our community.”
KSAT reached out to ICE for comment, and this story will be updated once a response is received. Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
Protecting yourself from 18 wheelers How to protect your child's identity after a data breach All That Rain Has a Silver Lining — Rockets Are Back on the Shelves Crooks Are Targeting Broadway Businesses in Alamo Heights Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, head of corporate impact at USAA Camp Mystic Files for Bankruptcy — Here's What Happens Next Stray Bullets Force $800,000 Settlement Banning Outdoor Club Shooting A Father Lost His Whole Family in One Night The Tejano Legend Launching a Show — and a Foundation Business Owner Killed: Family Demands Answers After Shocking Discovery After the Flood: How One Family Found Their Next Chapter Knicks Fans Attacked in San Antonio — Police Need Your Help Sister fights for justice 2 years after deadly wrong-way crash "No Regard for Safety" — Biker Cuts Cop Car at 100 MPH on Loop 410 Spurs Fans Want Another Tim Duncan–Style Big in the 2026 Draft San Antonio taxi drivers are fighting to survive She got a protective order. It wasn't enough. Healthy rain brings highest levels in years for local aquifers and lakes 8,000 signs a year — made by just 3 people Frustration and Confusion after the Preston Hollow Home Blasts Previous video Next video