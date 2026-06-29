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Motorcyclist dies at hospital after Northwest Side crash, SAPD says

Officers responded to the crash at the Northwest Loop 410 off-ramp to Interstate 10 westbound

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Authorities respond to a crash on Northwest Loop 410. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a 45-year-old woman died at a local hospital after crashing her motorcycle on the Northwest Side.

Officers responded to the crash around 11:15 p.m. Sunday at the Northwest Loop 410 off-ramp to Interstate 10 westbound.

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According to an SAPD preliminary report, the woman was traveling eastbound on Northwest Loop 410 when she lost control and crashed.

The woman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing. Further information was not readily available.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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