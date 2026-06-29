Motorcyclist dies at hospital after Northwest Side crash, SAPD says Officers responded to the crash at the Northwest Loop 410 off-ramp to Interstate 10 westbound Authorities respond to a crash on Northwest Loop 410. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a 45-year-old woman died at a local hospital after crashing her motorcycle on the Northwest Side.
Officers responded to the crash around 11:15 p.m. Sunday at the Northwest Loop 410 off-ramp to Interstate 10 westbound.
According to an SAPD preliminary report, the woman was traveling eastbound on Northwest Loop 410 when she lost control and crashed.
The woman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.
SAPD said its investigation is ongoing. Further information was not readily available.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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