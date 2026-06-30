Residents displaced after fire at West Side apartment complex

Firefighters respond to a fire at an apartment complex on Monday, June 30, 2026, on West Commerce Street near Monterrey Park.

SAN ANTONIO – Several families were forced out of their homes after a fire at an electrical panel knocked out power to a building in an apartment complex on the West Side.

The fire started at around 6 p.m. Monday outside the apartment building on West Commerce Street near Monterrey Park, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. Firefighters said it appeared to have started at an electrical panel.

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Residents reported hearing popping sounds before flames were spotted, according to SAFD.

Firefighters said the fire damage was not extensive, but the electrical damage created a bigger problem for people living in the building. CPS Energy cut power to the entire building, affecting at least 13 units, according to SAFD.

Residents were told they could not stay in their apartments until the panel is inspected and repairs can begin.

No injuries were reported. However, officials said some elderly residents and people with medical issues were among those affected by the outage and displacement.

The Red Cross was responding to help residents who had to leave their homes.

It was not immediately clear when power would be restored. Residents were waiting for the electrical panel to be inspected before repairs could move forward.

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