San Antonio meat market offers budget-friendly alternatives ahead of Fourth of July

SAN ANTONIO – As families prepare for Fourth of July cookouts, rising beef prices continue to affect shoppers’ grocery budgets.

According to the Texas Farm Bureau, the U.S. cattle inventory is at its lowest level in 75 years, contributing to higher prices for popular cuts like brisket.

Ranchers have also faced prolonged drought conditions, higher transportation costs and the recent threat of the New World screwworm. All of the factors have added pressure to the beef supply.

Despite the higher prices, one San Antonio meat market owner says Texans aren’t giving up beef. Instead, they’re simply changing how they shop.

At Wiatrek’s Meat Market, owner Carter Ray said customers are choosing more affordable cuts, especially when feeding large groups for holiday gatherings.

“Something that could be more affordable, if you’re feeding a lot more people, I’m trying to send people to get tri-tips,” Ray said, noting the cut has grown in popularity as brisket prices have increased.

Ray said many shoppers are also opting for lower-priced beef grades. Instead of purchasing USDA Prime steaks, some customers are choosing USDA Choice or Select to help stretch their budgets.

“You’ve seen some people kind of switch their buying behavior just based on the price of beef,” Ray said. “But Texans love beef, so the demand is still super high, even with the shortfall in the number of cattle that are being produced right now.”

For those planning a Fourth of July barbecue, Ray recommends considering alternatives to premium beef cuts. Hamburger patties remain a popular choice, while chicken, pork, fajitas, sausage and hot dogs offer additional budget-friendly options for the grill.

“Anything to gather people around the grill,” Ray said. “We offer all those products. You don’t have to go broke.”

The increase in beef prices has been significant over the past several years. Ray said the least expensive ribeye at his store sold for $9.99 per pound when Wiatrek’s opened the San Antonio location in 2018. Now, that same cut costs about $17.99 per pound.

Ray said Wiatrek’s is also offering a July 4 Grill box to their customers. It’s a meat pack with four pounds of fresh hamburger patties, three pounds of homemade sausage, four pounds of pork steaks (bone-in shoulder steaks) and eight pounds of chicken leg quarters for $76. They say it should feed 12 to 16 people.

You can find more information about Wiatrek’s Meat Market by clicking here.