Silver Alert issued for 82-year-old man with cognitive impairment, DPS says

CONVERSE, Texas – A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday after a man was reported missing in Converse, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

John Handforth, 82, was last seen at 9:45 a.m. in the 9300 block of Aniston Bluff, which is a neighborhood located between Loop 1604 and FM 1516, DPS said. Authorities believe he poses a threat to his own health and safety.

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Handforth is 5 feet, 6 inches tall with gray hair and hazel eyes, according to the agency.

Handforth was also diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, DPS said. He was last seen wearing a tan or blue long-sleeve collared shirt, blue jeans and brown dress shoes.

DPS believes Handforth may be in a green 1995 Chevrolet GMT-400 with a truck bed topper and the Minnesota license plate number HGD602.

Anyone with relevant information on Handforth’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Converse Police Department at 210-658-2322.

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