Decomposed body found in attic area of abandoned Northeast Side motel, police say

Officers respond to a scene in the 9500 block of Interstate 35 northbound.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said the body of a decomposed man was found in the attic area of an abandoned Northeast Side motel.

Officers responded to the scene around 8:45 a.m. Thursday in the 9500 block of Interstate 35 southbound, which is located near Whirlwind Drive.

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With the state of the decomposition, officers said it’s unclear whether foul play was involved in the man’s death.

The death may have resulted from a drug overdose or natural causes, SAPD said.

Police noted that the abandoned motel is a “haven” for people experiencing homelessness.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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