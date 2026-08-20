Skip to main content
Clear icon
93º
Join Insider for Free
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Decomposed body found in attic area of abandoned Northeast Side motel, police say

It is unclear whether foul play was involved in the man’s death

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Officers respond to a scene in the 9500 block of Interstate 35 northbound. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said the body of a decomposed man was found in the attic area of an abandoned Northeast Side motel.

Officers responded to the scene around 8:45 a.m. Thursday in the 9500 block of Interstate 35 southbound, which is located near Whirlwind Drive.

Recommended Videos

With the state of the decomposition, officers said it’s unclear whether foul play was involved in the man’s death.

The death may have resulted from a drug overdose or natural causes, SAPD said.

Police noted that the abandoned motel is a “haven” for people experiencing homelessness.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.