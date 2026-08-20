Decomposed body found in attic area of abandoned Northeast Side motel, police say It is unclear whether foul play was involved in the man’s death Officers respond to a scene in the 9500 block of Interstate 35 northbound. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said the body of a decomposed man was found in the attic area of an abandoned Northeast Side motel.
Officers responded to the scene around 8:45 a.m. Thursday in the 9500 block of Interstate 35 southbound, which is located near Whirlwind Drive.
With the state of the decomposition, officers said it’s unclear whether foul play was involved in the man’s death.
The death may have resulted from a drug overdose or natural causes, SAPD said.
Police noted that the abandoned motel is a “haven” for people experiencing homelessness.
The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s cause and manner of death.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates. Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Alex Gamez headshot
Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.
How to protect yourself against impaired drivers San Antonio's beloved Fiesta tradition is in trouble Your library card does way more than check out books HOA charged her $9,300 — now she's fighting back Undercover sting leads to drug arrest at SA smoke shop You can visit this San Antonio museum for FREE! 18 cars broken into at one Stone Oak hotel in one night No public vote, no problem? SA Council moves forward on downtown arena FBI Alert: Adults Over 60 Are Now Scammers' Main Target Affordable After-School Care That Actually Works SAPL provides extra homework help City Fined Him for NOT Cutting a Branch — Federal Law Said Otherwise The Car You Buy Your Teen Could Save Their Life Is Fiesta About to Cost You More? Medical episode triggered chain-reaction crash on US 281 that ejected 2 girls, SAPD says Speeding along Hardy Oak Blvd. is common, residents say Officers shoot and kill man who refused to drop his gun How to find your school's report card Robert Earl Keen Is Doing a FREE Concert — Here's Why Your child's teacher might not be certified — here's what the data shows Previous video Next video