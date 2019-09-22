4201 Cookie Company makes debut, with desserts and more

A new spot to score desserts and more has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The newcomer, called 4201 Cookie Company, is located at 5455 Rowley Road.

4201 Cookie Company offers a variety of full-size and mini cookies. On the menu, expect to see items like the cookies&cream cookie (Oreo bits baked inside and dusted with Oreo chocolate ), cookies filled with bits of Snickers and M&Ms, as well as classics like chocolate chip and sugar cookies. According to the business' Facebook page, 4201 Cookie Company makes "homemade cookies that are made fresh with simple ingredients that are also fun and flavorful, without the frill." (Explore all the cookie options here.)

4201 Cookie Company has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Angel A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 13, wrote, "Didn't mind making me a dozen of chocolate chip cookies after business hours! Super glad I made that call. The cookies were made fresh to order and just the right amount of sweetness. Honestly, I could eat the whole box."

And Dave K. wrote, "These cookies are very good. We ordered the chocolate chip and snickers and both were full of all of the ingredients that make a cookie great. They came delivered hot and we liked them even better after they cooled off."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: 4201 Cookie Company is open from 9 a.m.–7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

